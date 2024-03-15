New York Rangers sign Swedish goalie Hugo Ollas. who played at Merrimack College

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 3:41 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 12:55 p.m.

 
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with Swedish goaltender Hugo Ollas on a two-year, entry-level contract. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal Friday with the 21-year-old who appeared in 21 games for Merrimack College this season, posting a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He played three seasons and 64 games for the Warriors, compiling a 27-27 record, 2.48 GAA, a .914 save percentage and six shutouts. During the 2022-23 campaign, he had a 10-9 record, .915 save percentage and collected five shutouts.

