Italy calls up 3 new players for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 1:41 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 12:51 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — Torino right back Raoul Bellanova, Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho and Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca have been called up to Italy's squad for the first time. Italy has friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States next week. Key winger Domenico Berardi is out long term after tearing his right Achilles tendon two weeks ago. So coach Luciano Spalletti will likely rely on Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui in attack. The Azzurri will face Venezuela for the first time on Thursday at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium where Lionel Messi plays. Then they meet Ecuador three days later at the home of the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  