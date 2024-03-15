Italy calls up 3 new players for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — Torino right back Raoul Bellanova, Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho and Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca have been called up to Italy's squad for the first time. Italy has friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States next week. Key winger Domenico Berardi is out long term after tearing his right Achilles tendon two weeks ago. So coach Luciano Spalletti will likely rely on Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui in attack. The Azzurri will face Venezuela for the first time on Thursday at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium where Lionel Messi plays. Then they meet Ecuador three days later at the home of the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports