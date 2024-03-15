Drew Lock says he is coming to the Giants as a pushy backup quarterback

Leer en español Read in English

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Just days after joining the New York Giants as a free agent, quarterback Drew Lock cleared the air about his decision to leave Seattle and move to the East Coast. Contrary to what Seahawks general manager John Schneider expressed recently, Lock said the Giants did not offer him the chance to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job. Nor did he see this as an opportunity to have a big year and cash in like Baker Mayfield did with the Buccaneers. After signing a one-year, $5 million deal, Lock said his job is to be the Giants backup quarterback.

