4-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics

AIGLE, Switzerland — Four-time Olympic cyclist Christos Volikákis has tested positive for doping in retests of samples from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The International Cycling Union confirmed his case on Friday. Volikákis won medals for Greece in track cycling at world and European championships but not the Olympics. He was selected at each Olympics from Beijing in 2008 through the Tokyo Games held in 2021. The UCI says Volikákis tested positive for the anabolic agent known as ligandrol. In Rio he placed 12th in the keirin. He faces being disqualified and later banned by the UCI.

