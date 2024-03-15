Browns hire former Titans coach and Akron native Mike Vrabel as analyst and personnel consultant

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 12:36 p.m.

 
CLEVELAND — Mike Vrabel will be working in the NFL after all this fall. The former Tennessee Titans head coach, fired in January after consecutive losing seasons, landed as an analyst and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns. The 48-year-old Vrabel developed a solid relationship with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry in recent years. He even helped them scout players two weeks ago at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Vrabel is an Akron native and an Ohio State graduate. He spent six seasons coaching the Titans and went 56-48 overall.

The Associated Press

