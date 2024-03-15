Saint Rose falls in its last basketball game. The Golden Knights lost their NCAA tournament opener

Leer en español Read in English

WALTHAM, Mass. — Saint Rose's basketball era has ended. The Golden Knights lost to Daemen 52-47 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II women's tournament, in what becomes the final basketball game for the school. The Albany, New York-based college is closing at the end of the academic year. This was the first NCAA tournament berth in 13 seasons for the Golden Knights, who went 21-7 in their first and what will be their only season under coach Will Brown.

