Galopin Des Champs retains Cheltenham Gold Cup crown

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 10:58 a.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 10:33 a.m.

 
Leer en español

CHELTENHAM, England — Galopin Des Champs has successfully defended his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown in another victory for trainer Willie Mullins. Under jockey Paul Townend, the 10-11 favorite Galopin Des Champs drew into the lead at the second-to-last fence and galloped powerfully up the hill in front of Gerri Colombe with Corach Rambler third. Mullins and Townend combined for their fourth Gold Cup victory following Al Boum Photo's back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2020 and Galopin Des Champs' win over Bravemansgame a year ago at the prestigious horse racing jumps meeting.

The Associated Press

