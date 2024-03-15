Ten Hag says Rashford's future should be at Man United, after reports PSG want him to replace Mbappe

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford's future remains at the club after being mentioned as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expires and various reports claim the French champions have identified Rashford as a target when the transfer window opens. But Ten Hag is in no mood to consider selling the England international after he signed a contract until 2028. Rashford scored a career-best 30 goals last season but has struggled to repeat that form this year.

