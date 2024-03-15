Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has bone fracture in wrist, could miss opening day

Leer en español Read in English

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has a fractured bone in his right wrist and could miss opening day, according to manager John Schneider. Jansen sustained the injury to the pisiform bone when he was hit by a 93.4 mph fastball from Pittsburgh's Carmen Mlodzinski during the eighth inning of Wednesday's spring training game. Schneider said Jansen is unlikely for the March 28 opener at Tampa Bay. Alejandro Kirk is likely to get a bulk of the time at catcher while Jansen is out.

