Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs join Packers looking to contend for a Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The last time the Green Bay Packers were players in high-stakes NFL free agency was 2019. With general manager Brian Gutekunst signing four starters, the team reached NFC Championship games in 2019 and 2020 and posted three consecutive 13-win seasons. In free agency this week, Gutekunst made safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs among the four highest-paid players at their positions. While money talks, the ability to join a potential Super Bowl contender was the draw, both players said at Lambeau Field on Friday.

