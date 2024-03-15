'We are so thrilled': $86M grant to fund I-15 underpasses in St. George

By Mori Kessler, St. George News | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 10:35 a.m.

 
The Utah Department of Transportation announced funding for proposed underpasses at 400 East and 900 South in St. George.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced funding for proposed underpasses at 400 East and 900 South in St. George.

ST. GEORGE — An $86 million federal grant awarded to the Utah Department of Transportation will allow for the construction of two new highway underpasses in St. George.

UDOT announced Thursday the grant provided through the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood program will make way for underpasses connecting 400 East and 900 South and provide new access points beneath Interstate 15.

The underpasses are seen as a way to provide better connectivity between and around I-15 by connecting 400 East and 900 South at two separate points. The project is also anticipated to coincide with the widening of I-15 between the Bluff Street/Exit 6 and St. George Boulevard/Exit 8 interchanges already planned by UDOT.

"We are so thrilled to obtain funding through the Federal Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program to create two much-needed underpasses in St. George," St. George Mayor Michele Randall said in a statement.

