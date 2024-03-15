Vikings acquire extra 1st-round pick at No. 23 from Texans in trade for pair of 2nd-rounders

Leer en español Read in English

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired Houston's first-round pick in a pre-draft trade. The deal gives the Vikings the 11th and 23rd overall selections as potential capital toward their next franchise quarterback. The Vikings sent their second-round pick and one of their sixth-round picks for this year and their second-round pick in 2025 to the Texans for the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder this year. The deal leaves Houston without a first-rounder for now. The departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency makes drafting a quarterback likely for the Vikings.

