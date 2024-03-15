Hojlund's return could boost United in FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 9:21 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is optimistic that top scorer Rasmus Hojlund will be available for Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool. Hojlund has missed the past four games with a muscle injury but trained on Friday, as did defender Harry Maguire and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Manager Erik ten Hag says it "looks good" that all three will be available when Jurgen Klopp's team visits Old Trafford. The 21-year-old Hojlund would provide an attacking boost having scored in each of his past six appearances. He has 13 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  