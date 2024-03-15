Deer Valley extends its season for 2nd time ever. When will other Utah resorts close?

Skiers at Deer Valley Resort in Park City on March 23, 2023. Resort officials said Friday they are adding an extra week of operations at the resort because of good weather conditions. (Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PARK CITY — Deer Valley Resort is extending its ski season for the second straight season and the second time ever in its more than 40 years of operation.

Resort officials announced the rare move on Friday, moving the resort's final day of the season from April 14 to April 21. They credit above-average snowfall, including a record-breaking February, for making it possible to add an extra week to the season.

"Mother Nature has provided Deer Valley the opportunity to offer skiers seven additional days of their exceptional guest service and fantastic spring skiing conditions," resort officials wrote in a statement.

Deer Valley is one of only a few resorts that had already planned a closing date, according to Ski Utah, a nonprofit that promotes the state's skiing and snowboarding industry. These are some of the other posted closing dates, which are subject to change:

April 7: Beaver Mountain, Eagle Point and Powder Mountain

Beaver Mountain, Eagle Point and Powder Mountain April 21: Alta

Alta May 5: Brian Head

Brian Head TBD: Brighton, Nordic Valley, Park City Mountain, Snowbasin, Snowbird, Sundance and Woodward Park City

Solitude Mountain Resort plans to be open daily through at least May 12, but its last day is also up in the air.

Many resorts are still figuring out the final day because of how conditions changed between when resorts opened in November and now. Ski Utah officials say Utah's "incredible" second-half of the snow collection season has erased a "slow" start to the year.

"I think that's how most resorts would categorize it," said Annie Condon, spokeswoman for Sundance Mountain Resort.

There are generally a few variables that go into setting a closing date. Snow conditions are a key factor. Alta Ski Area, for example, announced on Wednesday it had eclipsed 500 inches of snowfall this season, as it nears its 43-year average.

But so are factors like labor availability or impending outdoor recreation seasons.

Condon explains Sundance is currently targeting an early April closing date so it can prepare for its mountain biking and hiking seasons; however, snowy conditions can extend seasons out, too. Last year's record snow helped the resort offer a special Mother's Day ski day, which was never announced or even thought of when the season had started.

"That was a game-time decision," she said.

Last year's conditions were even strong enough that Snowbird Resort announced Father's Day ski dates last June. While it's unclear if any of those options will be available this time around, or when most resorts will shutter for the season, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy at least a few more weeks of resort access.

Some resorts are already thinking about next winter, too. Deer Valley announced its 2024-25 season passes are now on sale along with its extended 2023-24 season. Snowbasin Resort announced the same on Tuesday.

×

Most recent Outdoors stories