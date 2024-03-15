South Carolina approves $26M, 6-year contract extension for basketball coach Lamont Paris

By Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 3:59 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 8:38 a.m.

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina board of trustees has approved a new contract extension for men's basketball coach Lamont Paris that will pay him more than $26 million through 2029-30. Paris is in his second year and has led one of the country's best turnarounds this season with a program-record tying 26 wins after going 11-21 in his debut season last year. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks lost to 12th-ranked Auburn in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Pete Iacobelli

