Right-hander Jake Odorizzi signs minor league deal to rejoin Tampa Bay Rays

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 1:52 p.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 8:03 a.m.

 
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi rejoined the Tampa Bay Rays, agreeing to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old former All-Star will report to major league spring training. He did not pitch last year following shoulder surgery on April 5. With right-hander Taj Bradley expected to miss the start of the season because of a strained pectoral muscle, the Rays have a possible rotation opening. Odorizzi is 74-69 with a 3.99 ERA in 237 starts and four relief appearances in 11 seasons with the Kansas City, the Rays, Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta.

