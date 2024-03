Sports on TV for Mar. 18 - 24

Leer en español Read in English

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Mar. 18

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Golden State

_____

Tuesday, Mar. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game, Dayton, Ohio

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Seoul, South Korea

_____

Wednesday, Mar. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game, Dayton, Ohio

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Seoul, South Korea

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Seoul, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Los Angeles

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

_____

Thursday, Mar. 21

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

12:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

6:45 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:15 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four Game

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Session 1 - First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Session 2 - Championship Second Round + Consolations, Kansas City, Mo.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Men's Short, Montreal, Canada

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m.

ESPN — San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Seoul, South Korea

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:55 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

_____

Friday, Mar. 22

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

12:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

6:45 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:15 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Session 3 - Championships Quarterfinals + Consolations, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Session 4 - Championship Semifinals + Blood Round, Kansas City, Mo.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif. (Taped)

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

_____

Saturday, Mar. 23

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

11:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Session 5 - Medal Round, Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Session 6 - Championship Finals, Kansas City, Mo.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas (Flyweights), Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Florida at NY Rangers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: Brazil vs. England, London

_____

Sunday, Mar. 24

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2:315 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Florida

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Colorado

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC

_____

