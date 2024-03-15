Atletico striker Memphis Depay in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 7:49 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Striker Memphis Depay has been included in the Netherlands squad after nearly a year out of international action due to a series of injuries. Depay's call-up Friday comes days after his late goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Also returning to the Dutch squad after a year is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool star who now plays for Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The 26-player squad was announced for friendlies against Scotland and Germany ahead of the summer's European Championship in Germany.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  