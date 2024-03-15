Lured by the passion for soccer, growing number of foreign players join Argentina's women's league

By Debora Rey, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 8:49 a.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 7:28 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BUENOS AIRES — A growing number of foreign players are joining Argentina's women's soccer league. They're drawn more by the country's storied history and passion for soccer than money. In an economically troubled nation, they're not paid as well as top players in Europe. But they say the Argentine league offers an opportunity to grow and develop while playing in front of passionate fans. Each team in the country's league has at least one foreign player and can sign as many as six. Ichika Egashira came all the way from Japan, saying "I liked Argentine soccer and I am also a big fan of (Lionel) Messi. I wanted to play in Argentina, but I had no idea about women's soccer here."

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Debora Rey

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  