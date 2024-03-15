Barcelona's 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí gets first call-up for Spain

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 6:26 a.m. | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 5:19 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Spain has called up Barcelona's 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí for the first time for the team's friendlies in preparation for this summer's European championship in Germany. Coach Luis de la Fuente included the central defender in his second-to-last squad before Spain plays at the Euro 2024 starting in mid-June. Cubarsí is the latest product of Barcelona's famed La Masia training academy to impress with the club's first team. Spain will face Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil in Madrid on March 26 in friendlies.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  