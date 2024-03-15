Hard-throwing teens draw scouts, scholarships. More and more, they may also need Tommy John surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. — Teenage pitchers are throwing a baseball harder than ever as they try to attract attention from Major League Baseball scouts and college programs. The added velocity also could be leading to more young pitchers needing Tommy John surgery. The good news is that with the right attitude and work ethic, many young players come back strong from the procedure. There were 23 players selected in the first 10 rounds of the most recent Major League Baseball amateur draft who have already had Tommy John surgery. To compare, just three players fit that description in the 2011 draft.

