Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber soaring and skiing toward finish in record-breaking season

Jarl Magnus Riiber might be the most dominant athlete in any sport right now. If Nordic combined wasn't a niche sport, the world would be well aware of what Riiber has been doing since October. The 26-year-old Riiber will close a spectacular and record-breaking season Sunday in his native Norway. Riiber enters the competition at Trondheim with a record 12 straight World Cup wins in events he entered and a record 16 victories this season to increase his record-breaking career total to 73 since his first in 2016. The sport includes both ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

