Walter Clayton Jr. scores 22, Florida beats Georgia 85-80 to advance to SEC quarters

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 11:15 p.m.

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, Tyrese Samuel added 17 and a career-high 15 rebounds and No. 6 seed Florida beat Georgia 85-80 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Gators play No. 19 and third-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals. Noah Thomasson and Silas Demary Jr. scored 14 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs. Justin Hill and RJ Melendez added 13 points apiece. Hill scored five consecutive points to cut Georgia's deficit to a point with 2:46 remaining but Clayton made a layup and-1 to make it 77-73 with 1:57 to go and Riley Kugel made 6-of-6 free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.

The Associated Press

