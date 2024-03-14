Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 to lead Thunder past Doncic-less Mavericks 126-119

By Cliff Brunt, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 11:54 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 10:51 p.m.

 
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 126-119. Dallas guard Luka Doncic missed the game with a sore left hamstring. Kyrie Irving had 36 points and a season-high 12 assists, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Daniel Gafford added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Gafford missed a putback attempt in the first minute of the game, ending his streak of consecutive made field goals at 33. He ended up two short of Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record of 35.

Cliff Brunt

