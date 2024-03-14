Brunson scores 45 points and the Knicks roll past the Trail Blazers, 105-93

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jalen Brunson scored 45 points and the New York Knicks rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 105-93 on Thursday night. Donte DiVincenzo and OG Anunoby had 12 points apiece for for the Knicks, who have won four of their last six as they jockey for playoff position in the Eastern Conference with 16 games left in the season. Deandre Ayton had 31 points and 14 rebounds for the the Blazers, playing the second of a back-to-back and the last of a six-game homestand.

