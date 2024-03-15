Coleman scores 2 goals as Flames beat Golden Knights 4-1

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 12:03 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 10:29 p.m.

 
CALGARY, Alberta — Blake Coleman scored twice in Calgary's four-goal third period, and the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1. Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and Matt Coronato also scored for as Calgary snapped a three-game skid. Dryden Hunt added two assists and Dustin Wolf stopped 28 shots to improve to 2-3-1 on the season. Anthony Mantha scored for Vegas, which has lost five of its last seven. Adin Hill finished with 33 saves. The Golden Knights remain in the second wild card in the Western Conference with a four-point lead over Minnesota.

