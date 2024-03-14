Virginia outlasts Boston College 66-60 in OT, will face NC State in ACC Tournament semifinal

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 10:17 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — Reece Beekman had 11 points and 11 assists, and Virginia took a step toward an NCAA Tournament berth — and to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament — with a 66-60 overtime victory over Boston College. The Cavaliers were nearly done in by 8-of-18 free throw shooting, but their stellar defense was enough to carry them through the final minutes. Boston College went over five minutes without scoring before Mason Madsen of the Eagles made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime. Then Virginia allowed only one basket in the extra session.

The Associated Press

