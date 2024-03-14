Dennis, Bridges help No. 14 Baylor pull away from Cincy for 68-56 Big 12 tourney win

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RayJ Dennis shook off a tough start to score 13 points and lead No. 14 Baylor to a 68-56 victory over Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Jalen Bridges added 12 points and eight rebounds as the No. 3 seed in the tournament advanced to play seventh-ranked and No. 2 seed Iowa State on Friday night. Dan Skillings Jr. had 15 points for the No. 11 seed Bearcats, who were playing their third game in three days. They beat West Virginia in a high-scoring first-round game before beating short-handed Kansas to reach the quarterfinals in their first Big 12 Tournament appearance.

