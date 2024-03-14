Colorado State knocks No. 23 Nevada out of Mountain West Conference tournament

By Kirk Kern, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 12:29 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 9:57 p.m.

 
LAS VEGAS — Jalen Lake scored 16 points, Isaiah Stevens added 15 and Colorado State beat No. 23 Nevada 85-78 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Rams (24-9), the No. 7 seed, never trailed after the 17:06 mark of the first half. Nique Clifford had 14 points and nine rebounds for Colorado State, and Joe Palmer added 12 points. Jared Lucas led the second-seeded Wolf Pack (26-7) with 18 points. Kenan Blackshear added 16 points for Nevada and Tylan Pope scored 10.

