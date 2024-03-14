Leal's putback lifts shorthanded Indiana past Penn State 61-51 and into Big Ten quarterfinals

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 10:08 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 9:48 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Leal put back a missed jumper by Malik Reneau with seven seconds left to give short-handed and sixth-seeded Indiana to a 61-59 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Indiana was without guard Trey Galloway, who injured his knee during pregame warmups before Sunday's regular-season finale with Michigan State. The Hoosiers advance to face third-seeded Nebraska in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  