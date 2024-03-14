Leal's putback lifts shorthanded Indiana past Penn State 61-51 and into Big Ten quarterfinals

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Leal put back a missed jumper by Malik Reneau with seven seconds left to give short-handed and sixth-seeded Indiana to a 61-59 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Indiana was without guard Trey Galloway, who injured his knee during pregame warmups before Sunday's regular-season finale with Michigan State. The Hoosiers advance to face third-seeded Nebraska in the quarterfinals on Friday.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports