New owners to take over San Diego Wave by season's end after record sale

The San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League will have new owners by season's end. The sale to the Levine Leichtman Family is a record for the NWSL with a club valuation of $113 million, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release financial details of the sale, first reported by Sportico. Lauren Leichtman and husband Arthur Levine manage the investment firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

