Chiefs agree with WR Marquise Brown on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:27 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 9:06 p.m.

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Marquise Brown have agreed on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $11 million. That's according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been signed. The move gives Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the upgrade at wide receiver the team had been searching for since the Super Bowl. Kansas City relied on rookie Rashee Rice and a group of journeymen and stopgaps last season. The Chiefs still wound up beating the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Lombardi Trophy.

Dave Skretta

