Lehi artist gets $10K for 'WcDonald's' anime art

Lehi artist Ingrid Ochoa, 34, shows off the "WcDonald's" anime artwork that won her a $10,000 grant from McDonald's on Thursday in Lehi. (Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com)

LEHI — Ingrid Ochoa grew up watching anime and reading manga, where many artists turn the classic McDonald's logo upside down in their comics. Once Ochoa started drawing her own comics, it just made sense for her to do the same.

"I didn't think twice because it's what I grew up seeing so I just like putting it into my artwork," she said, referencing a mukbang comic she created with a "WcDonald's" logo.

On Thursday, McDonald's awarded Ochoa $10,000 to aid her artistic endeavors. She is one of only three artists in the country rewarded for their "WcDonald's" artwork as part of the company's current marketing stint focused on celebrating anime art.

Ochoa, 34, said she plans to use the money to buy a new computer with better capabilities for digital art. Each Friday, she uploads new comics to her original series "The Kiss Bet" on Webtoon.

Ochoa also won a free mentoring session with popular manga artist Acky Bright, for which she said she is really excited.

Lehi McDonald's owner-operator Chris Sparrer-Baer said to have an artist from Utah recognized is "really special." Although McDonald's is a large brand, it's mainly run by local owner-operators who emphasize connection with the community, she added.

"We try to foster connections in so many different ways, and I think when you can celebrate someone in the community, it's a wonderful thing to do," Sparrer-Baer said.

Sparrer-Baer said after seeing more and more of the "WcDonald's" in anime and manga, McDonald's thought it would be a great way to appeal to new customers.

"It's fun, it's exciting and it brings a new audience in," she said.

In addition to the art grants, the fast-food company is releasing action-style anime shorts, introducing a new "WcDonald's" savory chili sauce and creating manga-inspired food packaging.

As for Ochoa, she is looking forward to making new stories, growing her following and continuing to create art.

