Duquesne ousts No. 24 Dayton, star big man DaRon Holmes II from A-10 tourney, 65-57

By Larry Fleisher, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:50 p.m.

 
NEW YORK — Jimmy Clark III scored 16 points and Duquesne held off star big man DaRon Holmes II and No. 24 Dayton 65-57 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Holmes scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half, but the Flyers struggled from the field and now will have to rely on an at-large bid to make the NCAA Tournament. Dayton came in with a NET ranking of 21, and no other team in the A-10 is ranked higher than 70. All four top seeds in the conference tourney lost in the quarterfinals. Duquesne is seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1977. The Dukes have won six straight and 13 of 16.

