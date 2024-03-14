Devils' second-period barrage overwhelms Stars 6-2 in Jake Allen's New Jersey debut

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:31 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:50 p.m.

 
DALLAS — Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier and Tomas Nosek all scored in the first 5:12 of the second period and the New Jersey Devils broke open a close game for a 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars. Jake Allen had 35 saves in his first start for New Jersey since being acquired from Montreal last week. Chris Tierney, Erik Haula and Alexander Holtz also scored for the Devils. Wyatt Johnston and Craig Smith scored for the Stars while goalies Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood combined for 14 saves.

The Associated Press

