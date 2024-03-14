Marc-Andre Fleury posts his 75th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0

By Patrick Donnelly, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:40 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:49 p.m.

 
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves in his 75th career shutout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0. Fleury is 11th on the NHL shutouts list, one behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito. The 39-year-old goaltender got plenty of help from his teammates, who were credited with 16 blocked shots. Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild, who improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games. Minnesota entered the night six points behind Vegas for the final wild card in the Western Conference. Lukas Dostal stopped 29 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped four in a row.

