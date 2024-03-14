Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points to lead the Bucks to a 114-105 win over the 76ers

By Rich Rovito, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 10:01 p.m.

 
Leer en español

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night. Brook Lopez added 19 points and seven rebounds and Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who won at home after losing three of four on a West Coast swing, which included a 129-94 drubbing against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points for the 76ers, who closed out a 1-2 road trip. Tobias Harris added 15 points and Cam Payne had 13.

