FORT WORTH, Texas — C.J. Noland scored 23 points off of the bench to help lead the No. 7 seed North Texas Mean Green over the No. 10 seed Tulane Green Wave 81-71 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Tulane plays second-seeded Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals.

