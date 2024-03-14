Green scores season-high 37 points as Rockets get 135-119 win over Wizards

Leer en español Read in English

HOUSTON — Jalen Green had a season-high 37 points as the Houston Rockets built a big lead early and cruised to a 135-119 win over the Washington Wizardson Thursday night. Fred VanVleet added 27 points for the Rockets, who won their fourth straight game. All of Houston's starters scored in double figures in the second game since star big man Alperen Sengun injured his knee and ankle Sunday. Jordan Poole scored 25 points off the bench for the Wizards, who dropped their second game in a row after winning their previous two.

