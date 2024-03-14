Matthews scores his 55th, Maple Leafs get three goals in the 1st and 3rd periods to beat Flyers 6-2

By Dan Gelston, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:14 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:29 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Bertuzzi scored the first of three first-period goals for Toronto that helped chase goalie Samuel Ersson and the Maple Leafs scored three more in the third in a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Six players scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are up to 84 points in the Eastern Conference while the Flyers remained stuck at 76. Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored just eight seconds apart in the third. Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored goals for the Flyers.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Dan Gelston

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  