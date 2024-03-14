Matthews scores his 55th, Maple Leafs get three goals in the 1st and 3rd periods to beat Flyers 6-2

Leer en español Read in English

PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Bertuzzi scored the first of three first-period goals for Toronto that helped chase goalie Samuel Ersson and the Maple Leafs scored three more in the third in a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Six players scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are up to 84 points in the Eastern Conference while the Flyers remained stuck at 76. Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored just eight seconds apart in the third. Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored goals for the Flyers.

