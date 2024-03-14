Wade Taylor IV scores 20, Texas A&M beats Ole Miss 80-71 in SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:21 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points, Tyrece Radford added 18 and nine rebounds and Andersson Garcia had a double-double to help No. 7 seed Texas A&M beat Mississippi for the second time in five days, 80-71 at the second round of the SEC Tournament. Garcia finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, Solomon Washington scored 13 with nine boards and Manny Obaseki added 12 points for Texas A&M, which also beat the Rebels, 86-60, in regular season finale. The Aggies play No. 9 and second-seeded Kentucky in the quarterfinals. Jaemyn Brakefield led No. 10 seed Ole Miss with 20 points. Ole Miss scored 10 consecutive points to trim its deficit to 61-58 with 2 minutes remaining but the Aggies hit 17-of-20 free throws from there to seal it.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  