Claude Giroux scores in regulation and the shootout as Senators beat the Blue Jackets 3-2

By Mitch Stacy, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 8:47 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:18 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Claude Giroux scored in regulation and the shootout, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Giroux beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a slap shot in the third round of the shootout as Ottawa rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to win its second straight game following a seven-game skid. Tim Stützle also scored in the win and Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots. Boone Jenner and Alex Nylander scored for Columbus.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Mitch Stacy

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  