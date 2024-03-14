Claude Giroux scores in regulation and the shootout as Senators beat the Blue Jackets 3-2

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Claude Giroux scored in regulation and the shootout, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Giroux beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a slap shot in the third round of the shootout as Ottawa rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to win its second straight game following a seven-game skid. Tim Stützle also scored in the win and Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots. Boone Jenner and Alex Nylander scored for Columbus.

×

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics NHL National Sports