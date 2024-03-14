Raptors guard RJ Barrett mourning the death of his younger brother, Nathan Barrett

By The Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:04 p.m.

 
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett is mourning the death of his younger brother, Nathan Barrett. The Barrett family said in a statement that Nathan died Tuesday. The statement, released Thursday by the Raptors and Canada Basketball, did not disclose a cause of death or Nathan's age. RJ and Nathan's father, Rowan Barrett, is Canada Basketball's general manager. RJ Barrett, who is second on the Raptors in scoring at 19.5 points per game, did not play in Wednesday's loss at Detroit.

The Associated Press

