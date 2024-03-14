Jake DeBrusk scores in overtime as the Bruins beat the Canadiens 2-1

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:28 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:02 p.m.

 
MONTREAL — Jake DeBrusk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. DeBrusk was set up by Bruins captain Brad Marchand, ending a high-energy night at the Bell Centre. It was DeBrusk's 16th goal of the season. Danton Heinen scored in the first period for Boston, which was coming off a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Monday. Linus Ullmark made 18 saves in his second straight win. Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault stopped 22 shots.

