Point has 3 goals and 3 assists, Kucherov adds a goal and 4 assists as Lightning beat Rangers 6-3

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 8:42 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

 
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had three goals and three assists, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and four assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers 6-3. Steven Stamkos and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves as the Lightning came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. Point got his fourth hat trick his six points were a career high and also tied the team record. Kucherov, second in the NHL with 112 points, joined Edmonton's Connor McDavid as the only active players with three or more 70-assist seasons. Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Braden Schneider also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin had 22 saves as New York fell to 14-3-1 in its last 18 games.

