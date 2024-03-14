Evgeny Kuznetsov, Frederik Anderson power the Hurricanes to a 4-0 win over Panthers

By Bob Sutton, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:48 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:58 p.m.

 
RALEIGH, N.C. — Evgeny Kuznetsov had his first goal as a member of the Hurricanes and Frederik Anderson recorded his first shutout in more than a year as Carolina beat the Florida Panthers 4-0. Kuznetsov, playing in his fourth game since last week's trade from the Washington Capitals, joined Seth Jarvis, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov with goals. Jaccob Slavin had two assists, while another newcomer, Jake Guentzel, posted his first assist with the Hurricanes. Andersen stopped 21 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Panthers lost for just the second time in 10 games.

