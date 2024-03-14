The 49ers agree to a 1-year deal to keep linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, AP source says

Leer en español Read in English

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract to bring back linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. A person familiar with the deal said Flannigan-Fowles will remain with the Niners for a fifth season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing had not been announced. San Francisco needed depth at linebacker with starter Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the Super Bowl and No. 3 linebacker Oren Burks a free agent. Flannigan-Fowles has played extensively on special teams during his four seasons with the 49ers and has gotten spot time on defense.

