Coyotes win 4-1 against suddenly slumping Red Wings, who have fallen out of NHL wild-card spot

By Larry Lage, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 8:26 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:51 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Rookie Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie midway through the second and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Connor Ingram made 28 stops for Arizona, which also beat Detroit 4-0 last week. Nick Bjugstad put the Coyotes up 3-1 in the third, and Clayton Keller added an empty-netter with 3:04 left. The suddenly slumping Red Wings have slipped out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, losing seven straight games in regulation for the first time since early in the 2019-20 season.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Larry Lage

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  