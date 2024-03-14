Coyotes win 4-1 against suddenly slumping Red Wings, who have fallen out of NHL wild-card spot

Leer en español Read in English

DETROIT — Rookie Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie midway through the second and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Connor Ingram made 28 stops for Arizona, which also beat Detroit 4-0 last week. Nick Bjugstad put the Coyotes up 3-1 in the third, and Clayton Keller added an empty-netter with 3:04 left. The suddenly slumping Red Wings have slipped out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, losing seven straight games in regulation for the first time since early in the 2019-20 season.

