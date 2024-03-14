Luukkonen makes 21 saves as Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 4-0 for third straight win

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:47 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:44 p.m.

 
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ukko-Pekko Luukkonen stopped 21 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 4-0 to match a season high with their third straight win. Victor Olofsson, Dylan Cozens and Zach Benson scored 5:13 apart during a second-period surge as Buffalo outshot the Islanders 29-11 through two periods and 37-21 overall. Benson added an empty-net goal with 4:54 remaining. Buffalo improved to 8-3-1 in its past 12. The Islanders, coming off a 3-0 loss at Los Angeles on Monday, were blanked for the sixth time this season, and haven't scored in a span of 121:48, dating the final minutes of a 6-1 win at Anaheim on Sunday. Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots in dropping to 8-3-2 in his past 13.

