Jones, King lead No. 7 Iowa State to 76-57 win over Kansas State in Big 12 tourney quarterfinals

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 10:03 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:34 p.m.

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Jones scored 18 points, Tre King added 16 points and No. 7 Iowa State harried Kansas State into 20 turnovers, allowing the Cyclones to cruise to a 76-57 victory in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Keshon Gilbert added 12 points and six steals and Tamin Lipsey had 11 points for the fourth-seeded Cyclones, who were clinging to a 40-39 lead with about 16 minutes to go when the Wildcats' turnovers really began to pile up. Tylor Perry had 18 points, Arthur Kaluma scored 13 and Will McNair Jr. had 12 points for 10th-seeded Kansas State. Iowa State will play No. 14 Baylor in the semifinals on Friday night.

Dave Skretta

